key stock movers
September 12, 2025 8:24 AM 2 min read

RH Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Frequency Electronics, Tronox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of RH RH fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell.

RH reported quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $3.20. Quarterly revenue came in at $899.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $904.64 million.

RH shares dipped 11.5% to $201.98 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Rent the Runway, Inc. RENT fell 27.1% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.
  • Frequency Electronics Inc FEIM fell 11% to $30.56 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat financial results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday.
  • Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd ZYBT fell 9.3% to $8.35 in the pre-market trading after declining 11% on Thursday.
  • Inventiva S.A. IVA dipped 8.5% to $5.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday.
  • Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA declined 7.7% to $3.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Tronox Holdings plc TROX fell 5.7% to $4.71 in pre-market trading. Mizuho analyst John Roberts downgraded Tronox from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $4 price target.
  • ABIVAX Société Anonyme ABVX fell 4.7% to $81.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Certara, Inc. CERT fell 4.3% to $10.45 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ABVX Logo
ABVXAbivax SA
$81.39-5.32%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CERT Logo
CERTCertara Inc
$10.45-4.30%
FEIM Logo
FEIMFrequency Electronics Inc
$31.30-8.88%
IVA Logo
IVAInventiva SA
$5.28-8.46%
NAKA Logo
NAKAKindly MD Inc
$3.67-6.97%
RENT Logo
RENTRent the Runway Inc
$6.29-20.3%
RH Logo
RHRH
$206.89-9.31%
TROX Logo
TROXTronox Holdings PLC
$4.75-5.00%
ZYBT Logo
ZYBTZhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd
$8.92-3.15%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved