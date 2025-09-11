Interactive Strength (TRNR) Stock Is Surging Thursday: What's Going On?

Shares of Interactive Strength Inc TRNR are trading higher Thursday after the company released an updated investor FAQ, providing clarity on its financial outlook and growth strategy.

What To Know: The update details the rationale behind the company’s increased 2025 pro forma revenue guidance of over $80 million. This guidance reflects the full-year impact of its recent Wattbike acquisition and the pending purchase of Sportstech.

Interactive Strength clarified that a working capital investment it provided to Sportstech directly improved inventory levels, fueling an acceleration in sales growth.

The FAQ also addressed upcoming AGM proposals, including the equity consideration for the Wattbike sellers and a precautionary measure to authorize a reverse stock split to ensure compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, which the company stated it has no intention of using.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting the stock’s recent volatility, Benzinga Edge rankings assign TRNR a very low Momentum score of 1.05.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TRNR shares are trading higher by 8.89% to $3.43 Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $345.00 and a 52-week low of $2.81.

