What's Going On With Robinhood Markets Stock?

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher on Thursday following the announcement of a suite of new products aimed at active traders. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company unveiled its plans at the F1 Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, revealing a new social trading platform, “Robinhood Social,” and an advanced browser-based platform, “Robinhood Legend,” featuring AI-powered tools.

The new offerings are part of CEO Vlad Tenev's vision to create a "financial superapp." In a move to attract more sophisticated investors, Robinhood will also introduce short-selling capabilities, which one analyst called the filling of a “glaring product gap.” Additionally, the company is expanding its futures trading options and adding new features like overnight index option trading.

Analysts have responded positively to the developments. Mizuho raised its price target on Robinhood to $145, while Piper Sandler maintained its Overweight rating and $120 price target, noting that the new features could help with customer acquisition. Robinhood Social is expected to launch by invitation early next year.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge proprietary rankings, the stock exhibits exceptional strength with a Momentum score of 99.04 and a Growth score of 93.91.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HOOD shares are trading higher by 2.9% to $120.91 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $123.44 and a 52-week low of $20.67.

