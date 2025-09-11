What's Going On With Adobe Stock Thursday?

- Adobe consistently beats Wall Street estimates for earnings and revenue in recent quarters.
- Analysts lower price targets ahead of third quarter earnings.
Adobe Inc. ADBE is in the spotlight Thursday ahead of third quarter earnings today after the market closes.
What To Know: Analysts estimate earnings per share of $5.18 and revenue of $5.91 billion.
The company has a solid track record of beating the consensus estimate for both earnings per share and revenue in recent quarters.
Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained an Outperform rating on Adobe and lowered the price target from $500 to $460.
- RBC Capital analyst Matthew Swanson maintained an Outperform rating on Adobe and lowered the price target from $480 to $430.
- Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Outperform rating on Adobe and lowered the price target from $530 to $460.
- Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating on Adobe and lowered the price target from $567 to $460.
The consensus price target for Adobe is $477.00, with the lowest price target at $280.00 and the highest price target at $600.00.
ADBE Price Action: At the time of writing, Adobe stock is roughly flat at $349.61, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
