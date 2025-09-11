Adobe Shutterstock
September 11, 2025 11:38 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With Adobe Stock Thursday?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Adobe Inc. ADBE is in the spotlight Thursday ahead of third quarter earnings today after the market closes.

What To Know: Analysts estimate earnings per share of $5.18 and revenue of $5.91 billion.

The company has a solid track record of beating the consensus estimate for both earnings per share and revenue in recent quarters.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

  • Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained an Outperform rating on Adobe and lowered the price target from $500 to $460.
  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Swanson maintained an Outperform rating on Adobe and lowered the price target from $480 to $430.
  • Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Outperform rating on Adobe and lowered the price target from $530 to $460.
  • Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Overweight rating on Adobe and lowered the price target from $567 to $460.

The consensus price target for Adobe is $477.00, with the lowest price target at $280.00 and the highest price target at $600.00.

See Also: Why Astera Labs’ Rally May Be Riskier Than It Appears

ADBE Price Action: At the time of writing, Adobe stock is roughly flat at $349.61, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADBE Logo
ADBEAdobe Inc
$350.480.09%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.87
Growth
62.55
Quality
35.52
Value
17.58
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved