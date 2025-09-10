Travere Shares Are Trading Higher Wednesday: What's Going On?

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. TVTX shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced that it was informed by the FDA that an advisory committee is no longer needed following further review of its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for FILSPARI in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

What To Know: The FDA said Travere's sNDA for FILSPARI remains under review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of Jan. 13, 2026. FILSPARI would become the first approved treatment for FSGS if approved.

The application is backed by data from the Phase 3 DUPLEX Study and the Phase 2 DUET Study, which showed rapid and sustained reductions in proteinuria compared with irbesartan. FILSPARI was well-tolerated in clinical trials with a safety profile consistent across studies.

TVTX Price Action: At the time of writing, Travere shares are trading 25% higher at $27.05, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock