What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock Wednesday?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Amazon Business Prime. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The cybersecurity firm is now offering its CrowdStrike Falcon Go on the Amazon Business Prime platform, providing enterprise-grade cybersecurity to small and medium-sized businesses.

This new offering, available to Business Prime members, gives them access to CrowdStrike’s AI-native protection at no cost. This move significantly expands CrowdStrike’s reach into the small and medium-sized business market, a sector that has historically been underserved in terms of cybersecurity.

The collaboration with Amazon is a significant step for CrowdStrike, as it removes financial and technical barriers for smaller businesses to access top-tier cybersecurity. This new sales channel is expected to be a major growth driver for the company, as it provides access to Amazon’s vast customer base.

This news comes as CrowdStrike's State of SMB Cybersecurity survey reveals that 89% of small businesses report that they lack the resources to effectively protect themselves against cybercrime.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock shows a very strong Momentum score of 86.40 and a positive long-term price trend.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRWD shares are trading higher by 1.44% to $429.60 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $517.98 and a 52-week low of $242.25.

Image: Shutterstock