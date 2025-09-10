What's Going On With Palo Alto Networks Stock Wednesday?

Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares are trading marginally higher Wednesday morning as investors potentially see a favorable read-through from Oracle Corp’s blockbuster earnings report. While Oracle missed quarterly estimates, its stock soared over 30% on the back of a stunning forecast for its cloud business.

What To Know: Oracle's executives highlighted an incredible 1,529% growth in multi-cloud database revenue and projected its cloud infrastructure revenue will grow exponentially in the coming years. This signals a massive wave of enterprise spending dedicated to building out cloud and multi-cloud environments.

This trend directly benefits Palo Alto Networks, a global leader in cybersecurity. The company provides essential security platforms, including advanced firewalls and cloud-native solutions, designed to protect the very corporate cloud infrastructure that is fueling Oracle’s explosive growth.

The positive sentiment for PANW stems from the expectation that as companies invest heavily in cloud services, a proportional increase in spending on securing those digital assets will inevitably follow, driving demand for Palo Alto’s products.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this positive outlook, Benzinga Edge rankings show PANW stock possesses an exceptional Growth score of 98.80.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PANW shares are trading higher by 0.8% to $199.12 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $210.39 and a 52-week low of $144.14.

