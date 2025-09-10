tickers of top stock movers
September 10, 2025 8:01 AM 2 min read

Synopsys Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Nio And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. SNPS fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter after Tuesday's closing bell.

Synopsys reported adjusted earnings of $3.39 per share, which missed the Street estimate of $3.74. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.73 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion and is up from revenue of $1.52 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

The company also lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $15.11 to $15.19 to a new range of $12.76 to $12.80, versus the $15 estimate.

Synopsys shares tumbled 21.4% to $474.64 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM dipped 60% to $83.95 in pre-market trading after jumping over 1,736% on Tuesday.
  • Epsium Enterprise Limited EPSM fell 54.4% to $62.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 411% on Tuesday.
  • Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA fell 23.3% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Tuesday.
  • NIO Inc. NIO fell 9.2% to $5.70 in the pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed equity offering.
  • Chewy, Inc. CHWY dipped 6.7% to $39.28 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • Holley Inc. HLLY fell 5.2% to $3.48 in pre-market trading as the company announced the launch of a secondary offering by selling stockholder.
  • Rubrik, Inc. RBRK declined 3.7% to $95.00 in pre-market trading. Rubrik reported second-quarter financial results that beat expectations and raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook.
  • Lesaka Technologies, Inc. LSAK fell 3% to $4.51 in pre-market trading.

