Synopsys Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Nio And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. SNPS fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter after Tuesday's closing bell.

Synopsys reported adjusted earnings of $3.39 per share, which missed the Street estimate of $3.74. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.73 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion and is up from revenue of $1.52 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

The company also lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $15.11 to $15.19 to a new range of $12.76 to $12.80, versus the $15 estimate.

Synopsys shares tumbled 21.4% to $474.64 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM dipped 60% to $83.95 in pre-market trading after jumping over 1,736% on Tuesday.

Epsium Enterprise Limited EPSM fell 54.4% to $62.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 411% on Tuesday.

Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA fell 23.3% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Tuesday.

NIO Inc. NIO fell 9.2% to $5.70 in the pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed equity offering.

Chewy, Inc. CHWY dipped 6.7% to $39.28 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

Holley Inc. HLLY fell 5.2% to $3.48 in pre-market trading as the company announced the launch of a secondary offering by selling stockholder.

Rubrik, Inc . RBRK declined 3.7% to $95.00 in pre-market trading. Rubrik reported second-quarter financial results that beat expectations and raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. LSAK fell 3% to $4.51 in pre-market trading.

