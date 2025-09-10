Why Oracle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results.

Oracle reported quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.48. Quarterly revenue came in at $14.92 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $15.03 billion and is up from revenue of $13.3 billion from the same period last year. CEO Catz teased significant revenue growth in the quarters ahead.

Oracle shares jumped 29.6% to $312.96 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Marwynn Holdings, Inc . MWYN shares gained 310.6% to $3.53 in pre-market trading.

. shares gained 310.6% to $3.53 in pre-market trading. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL rose 238% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Tuesday.

rose 238% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Tuesday. Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) Limited CUPR gained 268% to $2.59 in pre-market trading following the announcement of exclusive licensing rights to United Nations Industrial Development Organization and Global Environment Facility-validated medical waste recycling technology for Southeast Asia.

gained 268% to $2.59 in pre-market trading following the announcement of exclusive licensing rights to United Nations Industrial Development Organization and Global Environment Facility-validated medical waste recycling technology for Southeast Asia. J BDI Holdings Limited JBDI rose 173% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday.

rose 173% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Tuesday. Asset Entities Inc . ASST rose 138% to $14.95 in pre-market trading after shareholders approved the company's transformational merger with Strive Enterprises, Inc., an Ohio-based asset management firm.

. rose 138% to $14.95 in pre-market trading after shareholders approved the company's transformational merger with Strive Enterprises, Inc., an Ohio-based asset management firm. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS jumped 118.3% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results.

jumped 118.3% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Springview Holdings Ltd SPHL gained 79.9% to $0.7916 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday.

gained 79.9% to $0.7916 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corporation BE surged 8.9% to $59.81 in pre-market trading.

surged 8.9% to $59.81 in pre-market trading. GameStop Corp. GME gained 8.4% to $25.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and announced a special dividend of tradable warrants.

Losers

QMMM Holdings Limite d QMMM dipped 60% to $83.95 in pre-market trading after jumping over 1,736% on Tuesday.

d dipped 60% to $83.95 in pre-market trading after jumping over 1,736% on Tuesday. Epsium Enterprise Limited EPSM fell 54.4% to $62.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 411% on Tuesday.

fell 54.4% to $62.83 in pre-market trading after jumping 411% on Tuesday. Santech Holdings Limited STEC fell 39.9% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 359% on Tuesday.

fell 39.9% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 359% on Tuesday. iSpecimen Inc . ISPC shares dipped 37.6% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after surging 160% on Tuesday.

. shares dipped 37.6% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after surging 160% on Tuesday. FiEE, Inc. FIEE declined 32.1% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.

declined 32.1% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday. CaliberCos Inc . CWD declined 31.5% to $6.24 in pre-market trading. Caliber shares jumped 324% on Tuesday after the company completed its initial purchase of Chainlink tokens as part of its digital asset treasury strategy.

. declined 31.5% to $6.24 in pre-market trading. Caliber shares jumped 324% on Tuesday after the company completed its initial purchase of Chainlink tokens as part of its digital asset treasury strategy. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limite d DSY fell 29.8% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after jumping 170% on Tuesday.

d fell 29.8% to $1.93 in pre-market trading after jumping 170% on Tuesday. Kindly MD, Inc . NAKA fell 23.3% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Tuesday.

. fell 23.3% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 77% on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. SNPS dipped 21.4% to $474.64 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter after Tuesday's closing bell. The company also lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $15.11 to $15.19 to a new range of $12.76 to $12.80, versus the $15 estimate.

dipped 21.4% to $474.64 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter after Tuesday's closing bell. The company also lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $15.11 to $15.19 to a new range of $12.76 to $12.80, versus the $15 estimate. NIO Inc. NIO fell 9.2% to $5.70 in the pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed equity offering.

