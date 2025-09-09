Rising stock chart overlaid on hundred-dollar bill.
September 9, 2025 6:17 PM 1 min read

What Happened With Bitcoin Treasury Kindly MD Stock Today?

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA shares ran on Tuesday on likely sympathy with fellow crypto-treasury company QMMM Holdings Ltd QMMM, which soared more than 1700%.

What To Know: Shares of Kindly MD gained 77.19% in Tuesday’s regular trading session to close at $8.08, despite a lack of company-specific news.

It is likely that the stock moved in sympathy with QMMM as it soared on news of a $100 million crypto treasury strategy similar to that of Kindly MD’s subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings Inc.

After Tuesday’s closing bell, Kindly MD announced Nakamoto has made an up to $30 million commitment to invest in Metaplanet Inc.‘s offering.

Metaplanet is Japan’s first Bitcoin BTC/USD and the transaction would mark Nakamoto’s largest single investment to date and its first in an Asian public company with a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

NAKA Price Action: Kindly MD shares fell on the news and were down 12% at $7.11 in Tuesday’s extended trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

