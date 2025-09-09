What Happened With Bitcoin Treasury Kindly MD Stock Today?

Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA shares ran on Tuesday on likely sympathy with fellow crypto-treasury company QMMM Holdings Ltd QMMM, which soared more than 1700%.

What To Know: Shares of Kindly MD gained 77.19% in Tuesday’s regular trading session to close at $8.08, despite a lack of company-specific news.

It is likely that the stock moved in sympathy with QMMM as it soared on news of a $100 million crypto treasury strategy similar to that of Kindly MD’s subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings Inc.

After Tuesday’s closing bell, Kindly MD announced Nakamoto has made an up to $30 million commitment to invest in Metaplanet Inc.‘s offering.

Metaplanet is Japan’s first Bitcoin BTC/USD and the transaction would mark Nakamoto’s largest single investment to date and its first in an Asian public company with a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

NAKA Price Action: Kindly MD shares fell on the news and were down 12% at $7.11 in Tuesday’s extended trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

