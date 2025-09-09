What's Going On With HIVE Digital Technologies Stock?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd HIVE shares are trading higher going into Tuesday’s close, despite a lack of company-specific news for the session. On Monday, the company reported a 22% Bitcoin production increase in August of 2025.

What To Know: The company on Monday announced a 22% month-over-month increase in Bitcoin BTC/USD production, mining 247 BTC for the month, an average of 8 BTC per day.

This growth reflects the company’s ongoing expansion in Paraguay. HIVE successfully completed Phase 2 of its Yguazu Project and has made progress on its 100 MW Phase 3 Valenzuela site, bringing its global fleet to 18.5 EH/s. The company says it is advancing toward its goal of achieving a 25 EH/s hashrate by U.S. Thanksgiving 2025.

Management highlighted the accelerated deployment of ASICs and reiterated that hashrate and daily Bitcoin production are key indicators of the company’s operational efficiency and growth potential.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge Rankings highlight the stock’s exceptional Growth score of 98.88 and show a positive price trend across all timeframes.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HIVE shares are trading higher by 13.46% to $2.951 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.54 and a 52-week low of $1.26.

