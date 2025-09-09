Nebius Shares Are Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it secured up to a $19.4 billion, five-year GPU infrastructure contract with Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

What To Know: Reuters reported Nebius signed a $17.4 billion agreement to supply AI infrastructure to Microsoft over five years, with the value potentially rising to $19.4 billion if demand increases.

The deal highlights growing demand for high-performance AI data centers as companies race to expand generative artificial intelligence technologies.

If gains hold, Nebius is set to add about $7.7 billion to its $15.3 billion market capitalization. The company will supply Microsoft with GPU infrastructure from a new data center in Vineland, New Jersey, starting later this year.

NBIS Price Action: At the time of writing, Nebius shares are trading 48.91% higher at $95.30, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

