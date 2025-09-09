Dell Technologies DELL announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Yvonne McGill, effective September 9, 2025, just weeks ahead of its highly anticipated Strategic Analyst Meeting (SAM).

McGill's tenure, roughly two years, was shorter than most of her predecessors, who typically served five to ten years in the role.

The company has appointed David Kennedy, a 27-year Dell veteran and current COO of Global Sales, as interim CFO while it conducts a search for a permanent replacement, considering both internal and external candidates.

Investors may interpret the timing of the CFO transition as a potential signal of strategic change. However, JPMorgan analysts led by Samik Chatterjee suggest that the move is unlikely to affect Dell's near-term financial outlook.

Investors should largely view the strategy as unchanged in terms of AI revenue growth, profitability, and expense management, the team said, noting that Dell's core financial strategy remains consistent regardless of its overall revenue trajectory.

Instead, the CFO change may reflect the board and management's confidence in the company's ability to create shareholder value.

JPMorgan maintains an Overweight rating on Dell with a $145 price forecast, underscoring the stability of its financial and strategic trajectory.

Dell has made notable progress in establishing leadership in AI servers, recovering from an initially slow start, and has managed tariffs with limited financial impact.

Analysts expect that these accomplishments, along with ongoing operational execution, could be more prominently highlighted at the upcoming SAM.

David Kennedy brings extensive experience to the interim role, including serving as Senior Vice President and CFO of Dell's Client Solutions Group (CSG).

His appointment ensures continuity while Dell evaluates permanent candidates, in contrast with previous transitions that relied solely on internal promotions.

While the CFO change has prompted speculation, JPMorgan analysts maintain an Overweight rating on Dell, emphasizing that the company's financial and strategic trajectory remains stable.

They anticipate that the SAM will likely place greater emphasis on value creation for shareholders, underscoring Dell's executional strength and market positioning in key growth areas such as AI infrastructure.

Price Action: Dell stock is trading lower by 1.87% to $120.72 at last check Tuesday.

