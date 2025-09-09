Dell Shares Fall On Surprise CFO Departure: What Investors Need To Know

Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading lower Tuesday following the announcement that Chief Financial Officer Yvonne McGill will be stepping down after a nearly 30-year tenure with the company. David Kennedy, a senior vice president of Global Business Operations, has been appointed as the interim CFO, effective immediately.

What To Know: The leadership shake-up comes shortly after Dell's late August second-quarter earnings report, which showcased booming demand for its AI servers but also revealed struggles with profit margins due to rising costs and competitive pressures.

While the company surpassed revenue expectations, its third-quarter EPS guidance fell short of Wall Street estimates, signaling ongoing margin challenges.

Despite the abrupt C-suite change, Dell has reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 third-quarter and full-year guidance. However, the sudden departure of its finance chief has introduced a new layer of uncertainty for investors, who are now weighing the company’s strong position in the AI hardware market against concerns over profitability and executive stability. The company has initiated a search for a permanent CFO.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Potentially reflecting the company’s position in the AI market, Benzinga Edge rankings give Dell an exceptional Growth score of 90.91.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DELL shares are trading lower by 1.38% to $121.38. The stock has a 52-week high of $147.66 and a 52-week low of $66.24.

Image: Shutterstock