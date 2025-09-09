Tourmaline Bio, QMMM Holdings, Teck Resources And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. TRML rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company announced it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Novartis.

Novartis announced a $1.4 billion acquisition of the U.S.-based biotech, strengthening the Swiss drugmaker's pipeline of cardiovascular and kidney treatments.

Novartis will pay $48.00 per share in cash at closing, a 59% premium to Tourmaline's September 8 closing price and 127% above its 60-day volume-weighted average. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tourmaline Bio shares jumped 58% to $47.65 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Q MMM Holdings Limite d QMMM gained 42.4% to $16.04 after the company announced it expanded into the cryptocurrency sector.

d gained 42.4% to $16.04 after the company announced it expanded into the cryptocurrency sector. Nebius Group N.V . NBIS gained 37.5% to $88.11 after the company announced it secured up to $19.4 billion 5-year GPU infrastructure contract with Microsoft.

. gained 37.5% to $88.11 after the company announced it secured up to $19.4 billion 5-year GPU infrastructure contract with Microsoft. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC surged 15.8% to $16.36.

surged 15.8% to $16.36. WhiteFiber, Inc. WYFI rose 15.7% to $18.52.

rose 15.7% to $18.52. Teck Resources Limited TECK gained 14% to $40.02 after the company announced a merger of equals with Anglo American.

gained 14% to $40.02 after the company announced a merger of equals with Anglo American. Rezolve AI PLC RZLV rose 13.1% to $5.22.

rose 13.1% to $5.22. DeFi Development Corp. DFDV gained 12.1% to $16.81.

gained 12.1% to $16.81. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF rose 10% to $47.71.

rose 10% to $47.71. Cipher Mining Inc . CIFR gained 9.6% to $8.47.

. gained 9.6% to $8.47. Bilibili Inc. BILI rose 8.7% to $24.52.

rose 8.7% to $24.52. PBF Energy Inc . PBF gained 8.1% to $30.72.

. gained 8.1% to $30.72. WW International, Inc. WW rose 6.2% to $33.98.

rose 6.2% to $33.98. Riot Platforms, Inc . RIOT gained 5.6% to $14.20.

. gained 5.6% to $14.20. Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA shares climbed 4.2% to $147.15 r after Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $145 to $190.

Photo via Shutterstock