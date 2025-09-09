tickers of top stock movers
September 9, 2025 10:36 AM 2 min read

Tourmaline Bio, QMMM Holdings, Teck Resources And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. TRML rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company announced it entered into an agreement to be acquired by Novartis.

Novartis announced a $1.4 billion acquisition of the U.S.-based biotech, strengthening the Swiss drugmaker's pipeline of cardiovascular and kidney treatments.

Novartis will pay $48.00 per share in cash at closing, a 59% premium to Tourmaline's September 8 closing price and 127% above its 60-day volume-weighted average. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tourmaline Bio shares jumped 58% to $47.65 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM gained 42.4% to $16.04 after the company announced it expanded into the cryptocurrency sector.
  • Nebius Group N.V. NBIS gained 37.5% to $88.11 after the company announced it secured up to $19.4 billion 5-year GPU infrastructure contract with Microsoft.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC surged 15.8% to $16.36.
  • WhiteFiber, Inc. WYFI rose 15.7% to $18.52.
  • Teck Resources Limited TECK gained 14% to $40.02 after the company announced a merger of equals with Anglo American.
  • Rezolve AI PLC RZLV rose 13.1% to $5.22.
  • DeFi Development Corp. DFDV gained 12.1% to $16.81.
  • Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF rose 10% to $47.71.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR gained 9.6% to $8.47.
  • Bilibili Inc. BILI rose 8.7% to $24.52.
  • PBF Energy Inc. PBF gained 8.1% to $30.72.
  • WW International, Inc. WW rose 6.2% to $33.98.
  • Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT gained 5.6% to $14.20.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA shares climbed 4.2% to $147.15 r after Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $145 to $190.

