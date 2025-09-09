Why Nebius Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 50%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. NBIS rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it secured up to $19.4 billion 5-year GPU infrastructure contract with Microsoft.

Nebius has entered into an agreement with Microsoft to provide dedicated GPU infrastructure capacity in phases at its new Vineland, New Jersey data center over a five-year term.

Nebius Group shares jumped 49.6% to $95.80 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited DSY shares gained 625.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading.

shares gained 625.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading. Santech Holdings Limited STEC rose 533.3% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.

rose 533.3% to $4.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday. 707 Cayman Holdings Limite d JEM gained 155.3% to $0.7532 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Monday.

d gained 155.3% to $0.7532 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Monday. Lion Group Holding Ltd . LGHL rose 126% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday.

. rose 126% to $3.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday. Wolfspeed, In c. WOLF rose 62.9% to $2.02 in pre-market trading as the company received Court Approval to exit Chapter 11 protection.

c. rose 62.9% to $2.02 in pre-market trading as the company received Court Approval to exit Chapter 11 protection. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. TRML gained 57.1% to $47.40 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to be Acquired by Novartis AG.

gained 57.1% to $47.40 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to be Acquired by Novartis AG. CleanCore Solutions, In c. ZONE jumped 44.3% to $5.06 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin, representing approximately $68 million, through its newly launched and Dogecoin Foundation-backed treasury strategy.

c. jumped 44.3% to $5.06 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin, representing approximately $68 million, through its newly launched and Dogecoin Foundation-backed treasury strategy. QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM surged 29.9% to $14.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 48% on Monday.

surged 29.9% to $14.64 in pre-market trading after jumping 48% on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF gained 13.2% to $49.10 in pre-market trading.

Losers

NFT Limited MI dipped 32.2% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after jumping over 32% on Monday.

dipped 32.2% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after jumping over 32% on Monday. Taitron Components Incorporated TAIT fell 28.8% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 64% on Monday.

fell 28.8% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 64% on Monday. Sentage Holdings In c. SNTG fell 22.2% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 237% on Monday.

c. fell 22.2% to $5.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 237% on Monday. Steakholder Foods Ltd . STKH shares dipped 20.3% to $0.4620 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Monday.

. shares dipped 20.3% to $0.4620 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Monday. Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR declined 19.9% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Beyond Air announces exercise of warrants for $3.25 million of gross proceeds.

declined 19.9% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Beyond Air announces exercise of warrants for $3.25 million of gross proceeds. PACS Group, Inc. PACS declined 16.2% to $9.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Derick Apt resigned as CFO.

declined 16.2% to $9.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Derick Apt resigned as CFO. Talphera, Inc. TLPH fell 15.5% to $0.6917 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Monday.

fell 15.5% to $0.6917 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Monday. Mobile-health Network Solutions MNDR fell 12.7% to $0.7010 in pre-market trading.

fell 12.7% to $0.7010 in pre-market trading. Planet Labs PBC PL dipped 11.2% to $8.59 in pre-market trading after jumping 48% on Monday. Planet Labs announced a $300 million proposed private offering of convertible senior notes due 2030.

dipped 11.2% to $8.59 in pre-market trading after jumping 48% on Monday. Planet Labs announced a $300 million proposed private offering of convertible senior notes due 2030. AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. AIRO fell 8.4% to $18.77 in the pre-market trading after the company filed for an offering of up to 3.5 million shares of common stock.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock