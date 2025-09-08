Why Nutanix Stock Is Trading Higher Monday

Nutanix Inc NTNX shares are trading higher Monday afternoon following a Friday announcement from S&P Global that the cloud computing company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 index.

The change is set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Monday, Sept. 22.

The inclusion of Nutanix in the widely followed index is a significant milestone for the company. Index inclusion typically leads to increased demand for a company’s shares from index funds and other institutional investors that track the S&P MidCap 400. Nutanix will replace Acadia Healthcare Company Inc ACHC in the index.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge stock rankings give you four critical scores to help you identify the strongest and weakest stocks to buy and sell. Based on this data, while Nutanix shows a solid Growth score of 57.77, it has a very low Value score of 8.29.

NTNX Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nutanix shares are trading higher by 7.24% to $74.98 on Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $83.36 and a 52-week low of $54.66.

