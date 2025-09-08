Stock chart with dark background
September 8, 2025 4:10 PM 2 min read

Why Nutanix Stock Is Trading Higher Monday

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Nutanix Inc NTNX shares are trading higher Monday afternoon following a Friday announcement from S&P Global that the cloud computing company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 index.

The change is set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Monday, Sept. 22.

Check the market position of NTNX here.

The inclusion of Nutanix in the widely followed index is a significant milestone for the company. Index inclusion typically leads to increased demand for a company’s shares from index funds and other institutional investors that track the S&P MidCap 400. Nutanix will replace Acadia Healthcare Company Inc ACHC in the index.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge stock rankings give you four critical scores to help you identify the strongest and weakest stocks to buy and sell. Based on this data, while Nutanix shows a solid Growth score of 57.77, it has a very low Value score of 8.29.

NTNX Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nutanix shares are trading higher by 7.24% to $74.98 on Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $83.36 and a 52-week low of $54.66.

How To Buy NTNX Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Nutanix’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Read Also:
Summit Therapeutics’ Lung Cancer Drug Under Dark Clouds As Keytruda Challenger Shows Regional Data Differences

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
NTNX Logo
NTNXNutanix Inc
$74.987.24%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.58
Growth
57.77
Quality
N/A
Value
8.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ACHC Logo
ACHCAcadia Healthcare Co Inc
$22.54-4.97%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved