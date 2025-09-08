GE Vernova Stock Climbs On Dublin Bay Power Plant Modernization Deal

GE Vernova Inc GEV shares are trading higher Monday afternoon following the announcement of a major life extension and modernization project for the Dublin Bay power plant in Ireland. In partnership with the Electricity Supply Board, the project aims to enhance performance and support ESB’s Net Zero by 2040 carbon emissions strategy.

What To Know: The upgrade is expected to add nearly 30 megawatts of power, enough to supply an additional 30,000 Irish homes annually. GE Vernova will implement its GT26 High Efficiency upgrade, which is designed to boost efficiency, lower the plant’s carbon intensity and improve grid stability.

GEV Vernova says the modernization will install upgrades with the potential to burn hydrogen blends in the future, assisting ESB’s long-term decarbonization plans. While announced today, GE Vernova noted the order was booked in the first quarter of 2025.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting its recent performance, the stock boasts a very strong Benzinga Edge Momentum score of 96.45, reflecting its positive medium and long-term price trends.

GEV Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GEV shares are trading higher by 2.90% to $598.86 at publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $677.29 and a 52-week low of $197.38.

