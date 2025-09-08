Rapport Therapeutics, Planet Labs, QuantumScape, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 150 points on Monday.
Shares of Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. RAPP shares jumped 177% to $39.75 during Monday’s session.
On Monday, the company revealed data from the Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 (RAP-219-FOS-201) in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures.
The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in long episodes (LEs) – an objective electrographic biomarker for clinical seizure reduction – compared with baseline over the 8-week treatment period.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- loanDepot, Inc. LDI gained 34.2% to $3.8780. Citron Research issued a report On loanDepot.
- Planet Labs PBC PL jumped 29% to $8.43 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY26 sales guidance.
- QuantumScape Corporation QS gained 25.2% to $9.82 after the company premiered a live demo of its solid-state lithium-metal batteries powering an EV during Volkswagen Group’s press conference at IAA Mobility.
- LiveWire Group, Inc. LVWR rose 24.3% to $4.40.
- EchoStar Corporation SATS gained 18.2% to $79.49 after the company agreed to sell its AWS-4 and H-block spectrum licenses to SpaceX for $17 billion.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. INVZ surged 15.5% to $1.8250 after the company announced it has been selected as a future series production supplier by a major commercial vehicle OEM to supply advanced LiDAR units for SAE Level 4 autonomous class-8 semi-trucks.
- Globalstar, Inc. GSAT rose 15% to $36.23.
- Kindly MD, Inc. NAKA gained 14.4% to $4.67. KindlyMD’s subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings made a minority investment in Treasury.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD gained 13.8% to $115.29 following Friday’s news that it will be included in the S&P 500.
- AppLovin Corporation APP gained 11.8% to $548.27 after it was announced the stock will join the S&P 500.
- Hecla Mining Company HL rose 10.1% to $9.94.
- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX gained 9.2% to $11.43.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX surged 7.3% to $2.80.
- Waystar Holding Corp. WAY gained 7.3% to $40.00.
- Baidu, Inc. BIDU rose 6.3% to $108.42. The company announced that it proposed to offer CNY-denominated senior unsecured notes in offshore transactions outside the U.S. to non-U.S. persons.
