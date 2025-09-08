Eightco Holdings Inc. OCTO shares surged 1000% in premarket trading after the company said it raised $250 million through a private placement to adopt Worldcoin (WLD) as its primary treasury reserve asset.

Eightco also appointed well-known Wall Street analyst Dan Ives as chairman of the board, signaling a bold strategic shift. Eightco priced the private placement at $1.46 per share, issuing about 171.2 million shares to raise $250 million before expenses.

Backing the move, BitMine Immersion Technologies BMNR disclosed a $20 million strategic investment into Eightco as the first “Moonshot” initiative in its Ethereum ecosystem expansion plan.

BitMine recently announced that its crypto plus cash holdings exceed $9.21 billion, including more than 2.069 million Ethereum ETH/USD, securing its position as the largest Ethereum treasury in the world and the second-largest crypto treasury globally, behind only MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings.

“Eightco is adopting a first-of-its-kind strategy to acquire Worldcoin as its treasury asset,” BitMine said in its release, adding that Worldcoin’s zero-knowledge proof of humanity credential could be vital in an increasingly agentic-AI world.

BitMine, supported by investors including ARK’s Cathie Wood, Founders Fund, Bill Miller III, Pantera, Kraken, DCG, and Galaxy Digital, reiterated its long-term goal of acquiring 5% of all Ethereum.

Thomas “Tom” Lee of Fundstrat, Chairman of BitMine, said the firm sees Ethereum as “one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10–15 years,” driven by the convergence of Wall Street and AI on blockchain.

Together, Eightco’s adoption of Worldcoin and BitMine’s backing mark a significant intersection of corporate treasury strategies and Ethereum ecosystem expansion, underscoring crypto’s deepening role in financial markets.

Price Action: At last check Monday, OCTO shares were trading higher by 1046.17% to $16.62 premarket, and BMNR was up 0.90%.

