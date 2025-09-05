Why Charles Schwab Stock Fell Sharply Friday

Charles Schwab Corporation Common Stock SCHW shares are trading lower on Friday afternoon, part of a broader downturn in the financial sector following a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report that heightened concerns about economic growth.

What To Know: The August employment data, released Friday morning, showed the U.S. economy added only 22,000 jobs, a figure dramatically below economists’ expectations and a sharp deceleration from previous months. The report has solidified market bets that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates at its upcoming Sep. 17 meeting to support the slowing economy.

While the prospect of looser monetary policy can often buoy markets, it typically pressures the profitability of financial firms such as Schwab. Lower interest rates tend to compress net interest margins, which is the spread between what banks earn on assets and pay out on deposits.

The bond market reacted immediately to the news, with Treasury yields falling significantly. This drop reflects the market’s increased certainty of a Fed rate cut, directly impacting the earnings outlook for rate-sensitive banking and brokerage stocks.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite Friday’s downturn, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock holds a strong Momentum score of 84.76.

SCHW Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Schwab shares closed Friday’s session lower by 5.72% to $92.05. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.59 and a 52-week low of $61.16.

