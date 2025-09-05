Smith & Wesson Stock Climbs On Strong Earnings Beat

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI are trading higher Friday after the firearms manufacturer reported first-quarter financial results that surpassed analyst expectations.

What To Know: The company announced the results after the market closed on Thursday, revealing an adjusted loss of eight cents per share on revenue of $85.07 million. These figures beat Wall Street's estimates, which had projected a wider loss of eleven cents per share on revenue of $79.23 million.

The better-than-expected performance is being attributed to what the company’s President and CEO, Mark Smith, called “robust demand for our new products and continued strong market share.”

This positive momentum is expected to continue, with the company forecasting second-quarter revenue to be “significantly” higher than the first quarter.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, SWBI exhibits a strong Value score of 76.97, suggesting the stock may be attractively priced for investors.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SWBI shares are trading higher by 6.76 to $8.77 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.20 and a 52-week low of $7.73.

How To Buy SWBI Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Smith & Wesson Brands’ case, it is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock