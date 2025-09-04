Bill Holdings Stock Jumps After Starboard Value Builds 8% Stake

BILL Holdings Inc BILL shares are rising in extended trading on Thursday following a report suggesting activist investor Starboard Value has built an 8% stake in the company.

BILL stock is showing strength after hours. Get more details here.

What To Know: Starboard Value owns 8% of Bill Holdings and may be planning to challenge the board and push for changes at the company, per Reuters.

The activist investor has reportedly been building a stake in the automation software company as shares have trended lower in 2025. Bill Holdings shares are down approximately 45% since the start of the year, according to Benzinga Pro.

The report indicates that Starboard Value is preparing to disclose its stake in Bill through an SEC filing and could announce a push for changes at that time. Further details of Starboard Value’s plans were not provided.

BILL Price Action: Bill Holdings shares were up 10% in after-hours, trading at $51.36 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

