C3.ai Posts Downbeat Results, Joins GitLab, Salesforce And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 50 points on Thursday.

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. AI fell sharply in the pre-market trading session after the company missed first-quarter earnings estimates and issued weak guidance.

C3.ai reported first-quarter revenue of $70.26 million, missing analyst estimates of $94.58 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 37 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 20 cents per share.

C3.ai shares dipped 10.8% to $14.88 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Neonode Inc. NEON dipped 80.2% to $4.27 in pre-market trading despite announcing it expects $15-20 million from a Samsung Electronics patent settlement.

ALT5 Sigma Corporation ALTS fell 15.4% to $3.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday.

Figma, Inc. FIG shares dipped 15.3% to $57.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

Sanofi SA SNY declined 9.9% to $44.96 in pre-market trading. Sanofi reported that its amlitelimab met all primary and key secondary endpoints in the COAST 1 phase 3 study in adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis

GitLab Inc. GTLB fell 9.2% to $42.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

Salesforce Inc CRM dipped 6.6% to $239.49 in pre-market trading. Salesforce posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 guidance. However, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

Dole PLC DOLE fell 6% to $13.86 in pre-market trading after announcing the pricing of secondary offering of ordinary shares.

Acadian Asset Management Inc AAMI declined 5.8% to $47.25 in pre-market trading.

I-Mab ADR IMAB fell 5.4% to $4.40 in pre-market trading.

Zai Lab Ltd – ADR ZLAB declined 5.3% to $29.64 in pre-market trading.

