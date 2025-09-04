C3 AI Billboard on Building
September 4, 2025 8:17 AM 2 min read

C3.ai Posts Downbeat Results, Joins GitLab, Salesforce And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 50 points on Thursday.

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. AI fell sharply in the pre-market trading session after the company missed first-quarter earnings estimates and issued weak guidance.

C3.ai reported first-quarter revenue of $70.26 million, missing analyst estimates of $94.58 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 37 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 20 cents per share.

C3.ai shares dipped 10.8% to $14.88 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Neonode Inc. NEON dipped 80.2% to $4.27 in pre-market trading despite announcing it expects $15-20 million from a Samsung Electronics patent settlement.
  • ALT5 Sigma Corporation ALTS fell 15.4% to $3.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday.
  • Figma, Inc. FIG shares dipped 15.3% to $57.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
  • Sanofi SA SNY declined 9.9% to $44.96 in pre-market trading. Sanofi reported that its amlitelimab met all primary and key secondary endpoints in the COAST 1 phase 3 study in adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis
  • GitLab Inc. GTLB fell 9.2% to $42.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
  • Salesforce Inc CRM dipped 6.6% to $239.49 in pre-market trading. Salesforce posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 guidance. However, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.
  • Dole PLC DOLE fell 6% to $13.86 in pre-market trading after announcing the pricing of secondary offering of ordinary shares.
  • Acadian Asset Management Inc AAMI declined 5.8% to $47.25 in pre-market trading.
  • I-Mab ADR IMAB fell 5.4% to $4.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Zai Lab Ltd – ADR ZLAB declined 5.3% to $29.64 in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

