Why American Eagle Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

American Eagle reported second-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.24 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 45 cents per share, beating estimates of 20 cents per share.

American Eagle shares jumped 23.2% to $16.81 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

BrilliA Inc BRIA shares gained 150.4% to $6.41 in pre-market trading. The intimate apparel solutions provider declared a cash dividend of $0.133 per Class A share, totaling $2,992,500 across 22.5 million outstanding shares. The dividend carries a record date of September 15, with payment scheduled for September 30.

shares gained 150.4% to $6.41 in pre-market trading. The intimate apparel solutions provider declared a cash dividend of $0.133 per Class A share, totaling $2,992,500 across 22.5 million outstanding shares. The dividend carries a record date of September 15, with payment scheduled for September 30. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. BSLK gained 118% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Wednesday.

gained 118% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Wednesday. Zeta Network Group ZNB rose 44.5% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday.

rose 44.5% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc . BDSX rose 29.1% to $0.5452 in pre-market trading following disclosure of a substantial insider purchase by major shareholder Jack W. Schuler.

. rose 29.1% to $0.5452 in pre-market trading following disclosure of a substantial insider purchase by major shareholder Jack W. Schuler. Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited NCI gained 28.3% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.

gained 28.3% to $2.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday. Mannatech, Incorporated MTEX rose 17.3% to $11.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday.

rose 17.3% to $11.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday. ZOOZ Power Ltd . ZOOZ jumped 13.6% to $2.67 in pre-market trading, after gaining 8% on Wednesday.

. jumped 13.6% to $2.67 in pre-market trading, after gaining 8% on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Lt d CRDO gained 12.4% to $140.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

d gained 12.4% to $140.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Asana, Inc. ASAN surged 7.8% to $15.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.

Losers

Neonode Inc. NEON dipped 80.2% to $4.27 in pre-market trading despite announcing it expects $15-20 million from a Samsung Electronics patent settlement.

dipped 80.2% to $4.27 in pre-market trading despite announcing it expects $15-20 million from a Samsung Electronics patent settlement. 707 Cayman Holdings Limited JEM fell 22.4% to $0.5900 in pre-market trading after dipping 66% on Wednesday.

fell 22.4% to $0.5900 in pre-market trading after dipping 66% on Wednesday. Solidion Technology, Inc . STI fell 18.3% to $5.71 in pre-market trading. Solidion Technology shares jumped 114% on Wednesday after the company revealed that its new Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts process won a 2025 R&D 100 Award.

. fell 18.3% to $5.71 in pre-market trading. Solidion Technology shares jumped 114% on Wednesday after the company revealed that its new Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts process won a 2025 R&D 100 Award. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD declined 17.8% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday.

declined 17.8% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Wednesday. ALT5 Sigma Corporation ALTS fell 15.4% to $3.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday.

fell 15.4% to $3.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday. Figma, Inc . FIG shares dipped 15.3% to $57.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

. shares dipped 15.3% to $57.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies, Inc . NTIP declined 11.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 25% on Wednesday.

. declined 11.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after gaining 25% on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc . AI fell 10.8% to $14.88 in the pre-market trading session after the company missed first-quarter earnings estimates and issued weak guidance.

. fell 10.8% to $14.88 in the pre-market trading session after the company missed first-quarter earnings estimates and issued weak guidance. GitLab Inc. GTLB fell 9.2% to $42.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

fell 9.2% to $42.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance below estimates. Salesforce Inc CRM dipped 6.6% to $239.49 in pre-market trading. Salesforce posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 guidance. However, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

Photo via Shutterstock