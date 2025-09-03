What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stock CleanSpark Wednesday?

CleanSpark Inc CLSK shares are in the spotlight Wednesday after the company provided a Bitcoin BTC/USD mining update for August.

What To Know: CleanSpark said it produced 657 Bitcoin in August, down from 671 mined in July. The company sold 533.5 Bitcoin last month at an average price of $113,800 and ended the month with total holdings of 12,827 Bitcoin.

CleanSpark had an average operating hashrate of 43.3 EH/s in August and ended the period with an operational hashrate of 50 EH/s.

“Over the past calendar year, we’ve doubled our hashrate and built a bitcoin treasury of nearly 13,000. We are now focused on maximizing our contracted power through mining and exploring other verticals. We have a proven track record of deliberate, strategic discipline, and I am excited to enter our next phase of growth without ever losing sight of what got us here,” said Matt Schultz, CEO and chairman of CleanSpark.

How To Buy CLSK Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for CleanSpark – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

CLSK Price Action: CleanSpark shares were down 0.9% at $9.55 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: PV productions/Shutterstock.com