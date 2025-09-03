NuScale Power Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of NuScale Power Corp SMR are trading higher Wednesday morning after the company announced its support for a landmark agreement between ENTRA1 Energy and the Tennessee Valley Authority to deploy its Small Modular Reactor technology.

What To Know: The deal, the largest SMR deployment program in U.S. history, aims to deliver up to 6 gigawatts of carbon-free electricity across TVA’s seven-state service region.

The program is designed to meet the surging electricity demand from energy-intensive sectors such as artificial intelligence, hyperscale data centers, and semiconductor manufacturing. “We are honored that ENTRA1 has selected NuScale’s U.S. NRC-approved SMR technology for this historic deployment,” said John Hopkins, NuScale’s President and CEO.

He noted the partnership is critical for “powering AI data centers, critical mining, semiconductor manufacturing and the energy-intensive industries that are driving our nation’s economic future.”

This announcement comes amid a broader rally in the nuclear energy sector, fueled by policy support for domestic power production and the growing energy needs of the AI boom.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, SMR stock displays powerful market strength with an exceptionally high Momentum score of 98.02, indicating very strong recent price performance.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SMR shares are trading higher by 11.94% to $41.69 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.50 and a 52-week low of $6.88.

