Why Alphabet Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG rose sharply in pre-market trading after a U.S. judge issued a sealed decision in the Google online search monopoly case.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Tuesday ruled Google will not be required to divest its Android operating system or sell off Google Chrome, per Reuters.

Alphabet shares jumped 5.8% to $223.55 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

S olidion Technology, Inc . STI shares gained 130.1% to $7.55 in pre-market trading.

. shares gained 130.1% to $7.55 in pre-market trading. Great Elm Group, Inc . GEG gained 46.1% to $3.74 in pre-market trading following the alternative asset manager's announcement of record fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations of $15.7 million and major strategic partnerships.

. gained 46.1% to $3.74 in pre-market trading following the alternative asset manager's announcement of record fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations of $15.7 million and major strategic partnerships. Nuburu, Inc. BURU rose 41.3% to $0.2270 in pre-market trading following a modified acquisition deal for Italian defense company Tekne S.p.A.

rose 41.3% to $0.2270 in pre-market trading following a modified acquisition deal for Italian defense company Tekne S.p.A. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. FEDU rose 26.8% to $13.95 in pre-market trading after declining 24% on Tuesday.

rose 26.8% to $13.95 in pre-market trading after declining 24% on Tuesday. Alset Inc . AEI gained 25.9% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Tuesday.

. gained 25.9% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Tuesday. Bollinger Innovations, In c. BINI rose 23.1% to $0.2570 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Tuesday. The company announced additional cost cutting measures.

c. rose 23.1% to $0.2570 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Tuesday. The company announced additional cost cutting measures. urban-gro, Inc . UGRO jumped 18.1% to $0.4763 in pre-market trading, following the company's disclosure of a $2 million asset sale and multiple corporate developments aimed at addressing compliance issues.

. jumped 18.1% to $0.4763 in pre-market trading, following the company's disclosure of a $2 million asset sale and multiple corporate developments aimed at addressing compliance issues. Namib Mineral s NAMM gained 16.5% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.

s gained 16.5% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY surged 11.5% to $1.48 in pre-market trading.

Losers

SmartKem, Inc. SMTK dipped 21.4% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 72% on Tuesday.

dipped 21.4% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after jumping 72% on Tuesday. OneMedNet Corporation ONMD fell 15.8% to $0.73 in pre-market trading.

fell 15.8% to $0.73 in pre-market trading. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc . CARM declined 14.8% to $0.3745 in pre-market trading. Carisma Therapeutics shares jumped 105% on Tuesday after the company announced it will receive a $5 million investment from Ocugen as part of a merger with Ocugen’s subsidiary OrthoCelix.

. declined 14.8% to $0.3745 in pre-market trading. Carisma Therapeutics shares jumped 105% on Tuesday after the company announced it will receive a $5 million investment from Ocugen as part of a merger with Ocugen’s subsidiary OrthoCelix. Luda Technology Group Limited LUD fell 12.3% to $8.66 in pre-market trading after surging 63% on Tuesday.

fell 12.3% to $8.66 in pre-market trading after surging 63% on Tuesday. Sentage Holdings Inc . SNTG declined 10.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday.

. declined 10.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday. Zentek Ltd . ZTEK fell 11.4% to $0.7996 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Tuesday.

. fell 11.4% to $0.7996 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Tuesday. Connexa Sports Technologies In c. YYAI shares dipped 11.1% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Tuesday.

c. shares dipped 11.1% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Tuesday. Village Farms International, Inc . VFF fell 9.2% to $2.47 in the pre-market trading session after dipping over 16% on Tuesday.

. fell 9.2% to $2.47 in the pre-market trading session after dipping over 16% on Tuesday. Pearson plc PSO fell 4% to $13.99 in pre-market trading.

fell 4% to $13.99 in pre-market trading. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. MLYS dipped 4% to $27.72 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of upsized $250.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock.

