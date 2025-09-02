neon outline of a rocket and stock chart with man in the background
Space Stock Tracker: Trump Moves Space Command, Rocket Lab Opens Launch Complex 3

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB announced the opening of Launch Complex 3 and President Donald Trump said that he will move the headquarters of U.S. Space Command. 

Here's a look at what's going on in the space sector. 

Rocket Lab – RKLB

Last week, Rocket Lab opened its Launch Complex 3 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) in Virginia, managed by the Virginia Spaceport Authority. 

The new complex is Rocket Lab's fourth launch site and includes advanced infrastructure such as a 30-foot-tall launch mount and 180,000-gallon LOX and LNG propellant farms. 

The facility will be instrumental in the development of Rocket Lab's Neutron reusable rocket, which is designed to launch payloads of up to 33,000 pounds into space.

The Neutron rocket will support commercial satellite constellations, security applications, interplanetary missions and human spaceflight, according to Rocket Lab. 

Rocket Lab stock was trading around $47.30 per share on Tuesday, after gaining more than 130% over the past six months. 

Intuitive Machines – LUNR 

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR had another quiet week and the stock is down by nearly 20% after its mid-August offering of $300 million of 2.5% convertible senior notes. 

AST SpaceMobile – ASTS 

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares were mostly flat over the past week and down nearly 5% over the past month, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Starlink – SpaceX, Project Kuiper – AMZN 

Starlink, the satellite internet provider run by Elon Musk‘s SpaceX, was awarded $119 million by Montana to improve connectivity for over 20,000 locations in the state. 

The funding is part of the U.S. Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program and allows Starlink to serve 28% of Montana’s 70,000 targeted locations. 

Project Kuiper, part of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, was allotted access to 37% of the Montana  locations, with $26 million in federal funding. 

Montana’s BEAD Program chose to serve 65% of its designated locations with satellite internet instead of fiber optic installations. 

Trump Moves Space Command

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will move the headquarters of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama, reversing a Biden-era decision that kept the command at its temporary base in Colorado.

Huntsville is also known as “Rocket City” and hosts the Army's Redstone Arsenal and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. 

Space Command holds significant economic and strategic value and is responsible for satellite navigation, troop communication and missile launch alerts. 

