Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 250 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Air Lease Corporation AL rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the aircraft lessor said it will be acquired by a newly formed Dublin-based holding company backed by Sumitomo Corp. SSUMY, SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd., and investment funds tied to Apollo Global Management APO and Brookfield BN.

The cash deal values the aircraft lessor at $7.4 billion, or $28.2 billion including debt. Shareholders will receive $65 per share in cash, a 7% premium over Air Lease's record-high closing price and a 31% premium compared with the company's 12-month average.

Air Lease shares jumped 6.5% to $64.15 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc . MLYS shares jumped 79.9% to $27.85.

. shares jumped 79.9% to $27.85. Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK gained 39.8% to $49.36 after the company highlighted long-term safety and efficacy of Aficamten in multiple clinical trials presented at ESC Congress 2025.

gained 39.8% to $49.36 after the company highlighted long-term safety and efficacy of Aficamten in multiple clinical trials presented at ESC Congress 2025. United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR surged 38.5% to $422.16 after the company announced that its TETON-2 study evaluating the use of nebulized Tyvaso Inhalation Solution for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis met its primary efficacy endpoint of demonstrating improvement in absolute forced vital capacity relative to placebo.

surged 38.5% to $422.16 after the company announced that its TETON-2 study evaluating the use of nebulized Tyvaso Inhalation Solution for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis met its primary efficacy endpoint of demonstrating improvement in absolute forced vital capacity relative to placebo. MannKind Corporatio n MNKD gained 30% to $5.97.

n gained 30% to $5.97. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS rose 28.5% to $54.83 after studies showed olezarsen reduced triglycerides and acute pancreatitis events with favorable safety and tolerability.

rose 28.5% to $54.83 after studies showed olezarsen reduced triglycerides and acute pancreatitis events with favorable safety and tolerability. QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM climbed 18.5% to $6.28.

climbed 18.5% to $6.28. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc . ULCC gained 17% to $5.72.

. gained 17% to $5.72. McEwen Inc . MUX surged 16% to $13.39 after the company reported attractive gold intercepts at Grey Fox.

. surged 16% to $13.39 after the company reported attractive gold intercepts at Grey Fox. Cipher Mining Inc . CIFR rose 12.4% to $8.59.

. rose 12.4% to $8.59. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc . ARWR gained 10.7% to $24.38 after the company announced a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis for ARO-SNCA, Arrowhead’s preclinical stage siRNA therapy against alpha-synuclein for the treatment of synucleinopathies.

. gained 10.7% to $24.38 after the company announced a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis for ARO-SNCA, Arrowhead’s preclinical stage siRNA therapy against alpha-synuclein for the treatment of synucleinopathies. IREN Limited IREN gained 12% to $29.65. Jones Trading analyst Stephen Glagola downgraded IREN from Buy to Hold.

gained 12% to $29.65. Jones Trading analyst Stephen Glagola downgraded IREN from Buy to Hold. Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW rose 9% to $8.25 after BMO Capital maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $7 to $8.5.

rose 9% to $8.25 after BMO Capital maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $7 to $8.5. BeOne Medicines AG ONC gained 8% to $330.35.

gained 8% to $330.35. Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN rose 7% to $4.7688.

rose 7% to $4.7688. Insmed Incorporated INSM gained 7% to $145.74.

gained 7% to $145.74. BRP Inc. DOOO gained 5.7% to $66.56. CIBC analyst Mark Petrie upgraded BRP from Neutral to Outperformer.

