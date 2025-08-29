While daily stock price moves tend to dominate headlines, shifts in fundamental ranking scores can often tell a deeper story about a company’s trajectory. This week, Benzinga’s proprietary Growth, Value, Quality and Momentum data revealed major swings among several popular stocks, from e-commerce to semiconductors.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings evaluate companies across four key factors: Value, Momentum, Growth and Quality. The Growth score specifically measures how quickly a company’s revenue and earnings have expanded, blending both long-term trajectories with more recent performance trends.

Here are four big companies that stood out.

PDD Holdings: Momentum Rockets

PDD Holdings Inc – ADR PDD jumped 50.99 points in Momentum, climbing from 23.49 to 74.48.



The Chinese e-commerce powerhouse, known globally through its fast-growing Temu platform, continues to attract investor interest as it expands outside of China. The sharp leap signals heavy buying pressure, which could mark the start of a longer momentum-driven rally.

PDD Holdings’ stock was volatile this week after the company beat second-quarter revenue and earnings expectations, despite a significant drop in profit margins and a warning that future investments to combat competition will pressure profitability.

Analog Devices: Quality Strengthens

Analog Devices Inc ADI saw one of the most dramatic Quality score improvements, rising 53.17 points, from 31.15 to 84.32.



The semiconductor firm's leap underscores improving fundamentals in profitability, financial stability and balance sheet strength. With chips powering industries from AI to autos, retail investors often watch ADI as a bellwether for tech hardware stability.

Analog Devices last week reported quarterly results that surpassed expectations and provided a strong future outlook, driven by significant growth in its industrial and communications markets and new opportunities in AI, aerospace and automation.

Fomento Económico: Value Re-Rated

Latin American giant Fomento Económico Mexicano FMX gained 59.03 points in Value, moving from 17.73 to 76.76.

As one of the world's largest Coca-Cola bottlers and operator of OXXO convenience stores, FMX's re-rating suggests investors are seeing stronger fundamentals in consumer demand and cash flows across emerging markets.

Fomento Económico Mexicano in July reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, as strong performance from its international operations and currency tailwinds helped drive a 6.3% increase in consolidated revenue, mitigating the impact of a soft consumer environment and adverse weather in its core Mexico market.

Parker Hannifin's Growth Story

Industrial leader Parker-Hannifin Corp PH, though smaller than the above names, deserves mention with a 40.73-point jump in Growth, from 33.04 to 73.77.



Known for its motion and control systems used across aerospace and infrastructure projects, Parker's percentile climb highlights rising expectations around industrial expansion.

Parker Hannifin on Aug. 7 reported record fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results, with sales reaching $5.24 billion and adjusted earnings hitting a record $7.69 per share, driven by significant growth in its Aerospace Systems segment.

Why It Matters

From PDD's surge in Momentum to Analog Devices' leap in Quality, this week's percentile shifts show how quickly fundamentals can swing beneath the surface.

For retail investors, tracking these changes can provide an early read on leadership trends before they show up in price action.

