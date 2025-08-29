Computer screen with financial chart going up and down with a city scape in the background
August 29, 2025 1:35 PM 1 min read

Ambarella Stock Is Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points

Ambarella, Inc. AMBA stock is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings per share and sales and guided third quarter sales above estimates on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 5 cents. In addition, Ambarella reported sales of $95.51 million, beating the consensus estimate of $90.01 million and representing a 50% year-over-year increase.

The company swung to a non-GAAP profit of $6.4 million, compared with a $5.5 million loss a year earlier. Ambarella ended the quarter with $261.2 million in cash, up from $219.8 million a year ago.

Q3 Outlook: The company sees sales from $100.00 million to $108.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $91.13 million.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

  • Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Ambarella and raised the price target from $90 to $100.
  • B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Neutral rating on Ambarella and raised the price target from $63 to $90.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Ambarella and raised the price target from $95 to $100.
  • Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a Buy rating on Ambarella and raised the price target from $80 to $90.

AMBA Price Action: At the time of publication, Ambarella stock is trading 17.80% higher at $83.16, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

Overview
