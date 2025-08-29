SentinelOne Shares Are Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On?

SentinelOne, Inc. S shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings per share and sales and raised its fiscal year 2026 sales guidance on Thursday after the market closed.

What To Know: SentinelOne reported adjusted earnings per share of 4 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 3 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $242.18 million, beating the consensus estimate of $242.16 million.

The company also said annualized recurring revenue rose 24% year-over-year to $1 billion, with customers generating more than $100,000 in ARR climbing 23% to 1,513.

Q3 Outlook: The company sees sales of $256.00 million, versus the consensus estimate of $254.38 million.

FY26 Outlook: SentinelOne raised its sales guidance from between $996.00 million and $1.001 billion to between $998.000 million and $1.002 billion.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating on SentinelOne and raised the price target from $22 to $23.

Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari maintained an Outperform rating on SentinelOne and raised the price target from $21 to $23.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained an Equal-Weight rating on SentinelOne and raised the price target from $19 to $21.

S Price Action: At the time of writing, SentinelOne shares are trading 4.88% higher at $18.47, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

