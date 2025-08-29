Petco Stock (WOOF) Soars On Surprise Q2 Profit

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc WOOF are trading higher Friday morning after the company posted a surprise second-quarter profit that overshadowed a slight miss on revenue. The strong bottom-line results prompted the company to raise its full-year earnings outlook.

What To Know: After the market closed on Thursday, the pet wellness retailer reported earnings of 5 cents per share for the second quarter. This result beat the consensus analyst estimate, of a loss of 1 cent per share.

While the earnings beat fueled investor optimism, Petco’s top-line figures showed a modest decline. The company announced quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion, a 2.3% decrease year-over-year and just shy of the $1.49 billion expected by Wall Street. Comparable sales also decreased by 1.4% over the same period.

Despite the lower sales, Petco demonstrated improved profitability. Gross profit margin expanded by 120 basis points to 39.3%, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $113.9 million. Based on this performance, Petco maintained its full-year sales forecast while raising its earnings guidance.

In reaction to the report, analysts at Baird maintained a Neutral rating on Petco stock but increased their price target to $4.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, WOOF has a moderate Momentum score of 55.49 but scores low for both Value and Growth.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, WOOF shares are trading higher by 22.1% to $3.94 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.29 and a 52-week low of $2.28.

