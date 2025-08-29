Nukkleus (NUKK) Stock Explodes On Strategic European Aerospace Venture

Nukkleus Inc NUKK shares are trading higher on Friday following the announcement of a strategic joint venture with Mandragola Ltd., an Israeli aerospace and defense investment company. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Per a Friday press release, the partnership aims to expand Nukkleus’ presence in Europe, focusing on the commercial and defense-oriented infrastructure modernization sector.

The new venture will target the Baltic States, capitalizing on heightened geopolitical tensions in the region. The move is also timed to take advantage of the growing global aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul market, which is projected to reach $124 billion by 2034.

The collaboration will establish a NATO-compliant logistics hub in Riga, Latvia, and will also seek out early-stage technology companies in Israel.

Menny Shalom, CEO of Nukkleus, stated, “This joint venture aligns with Nukkleus' mission to grow high-impact businesses in strategic sectors.” He emphasized that the partnership will build a platform capable of servicing both commercial and defense applications.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock shows its strongest metric in Momentum with a score of 55.49.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NUKK shares are trading higher by 33% to $4.91 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $78.32 and a 52-week low of $1.30.

Image: Shutterstock