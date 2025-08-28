Caterpillar Stock Is Sliding After The Bell: Here's Why

Caterpillar Inc CAT shares are falling in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company warned of tariff impacts for the remainder of the year.

What Happened: Caterpillar said in a regulatory filing that it now expects the net impact of incremental tariffs announced in 2025 to be between $500 million and $600 million in the third quarter. The company anticipates a total tariff-related impact of approximately $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion for 2025.

“Since the Company released its second quarter earnings on August 5, 2025, several additional clarifications and additional tariffs have been announced. These clarifications and additional tariffs will impact the Company's financial results for the third quarter and the remainder of 2025,” the company said in the filing.

The revised tariff impact is not expected to affect the company’s revenue outlook provided in its second-quarter report, but Caterpillar now expects its full-year adjusted operating profit margin to be near the bottom of its target margin range.

CAT Price Action: Caterpillar shares were down 3.43% in after-hours, trading at $420 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

