What's Going On With The Trade Desk Stock?

Shares of ad-tech leader Trade Desk Inc TTD are trading higher Thursday afternoon, staging a modest rebound after a tumultuous past month that saw the stock shed 37% of its value.

What To Know: The sell-off was triggered in mid-August despite the company posting strong second-quarter earnings. Investor sentiment soured due to a flurry of cautious analyst revisions, led by a notable downgrade from Bank of America.

Wall Street has grown increasingly anxious about mounting competitive pressures from tech giants, particularly Amazon's rapidly expanding advertising division, which saw 23% revenue growth in its recent quarter. Concerns were further amplified by reports that Walmart may be distancing itself from The Trade Desk's platform.

This market anxiety has overshadowed the company’s solid fundamentals. For its second quarter, The Trade Desk reported revenue of $694 million, a 24% year-over-year increase that beat analyst expectations. The firm also provided an optimistic third-quarter forecast of at least $717 million and highlighted a customer retention rate of over 95%.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reinforcing the company’s strong underlying fundamentals, Benzinga Rankings awards The Trade Desk an exceptional growth score of 93.99.

TTD Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, The Trade Desk shares closed Thursday up 5.15% to $55.36. The stock has a 52-week high of $141.53 and a 52-week low of $42.96.

