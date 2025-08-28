Opendoor (OPEN) Shares Rebound In Volatile Week: What's Going On?

Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN are trading higher Thursday afternoon, mounting a recovery after a sharp mid-week sell-off.

What To Know: The stock is once again testing a critical technical barrier that has halted prior rallies. The volatile week began with a surge for Opendoor, fueled by growing investor optimism that the Federal Reserve is poised to cut interest rates. Favorable comments from Fed officials regarding inflation and monetary policy sent rate-sensitive sectors, like real estate, soaring.

For Opendoor, whose iBuying business model is heavily influenced by mortgage rates and housing market activity, the prospect of lower rates provided a substantial tailwind. This macroeconomic optimism was also bolstered by the company’s recently articulated vision for an AI-driven, multi-product future.

However, the rally hit a wall on Wednesday as the stock price approached the $4.85 level. This price has proven to be a point of resistance, marking the peak of at least four major rallies since mid-2023. Each time, the stock has met with significant selling pressure.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Opendoor shares are trading higher by 5.22% to $4.22 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.87 and a 52-week low of 51 cents.

