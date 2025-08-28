What's Going On With Dell Stock Thursday?

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL is in the spotlight Thursday ahead of its second quarter earnings report today after the market closes.

What To Know: Dell is due to report second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Analysts estimate earnings per share of $2.31 and revenue of $29.17 billion.

In the first quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.55, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69. In addition, Dell reported revenue of $23.38 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $23.14 billion.

In recent quarters, Dell has shown a mixed record in beating consensus estimates for revenue and earnings per share.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts raised price targets, suggesting Street optimism heading into the print.

Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating on Dell and raised the price target from $135 to $144.

maintained an Overweight rating on Dell and raised the price target from $135 to $144. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Buy rating on Dell and raised the price target from $135 to $160.

The consensus price target for Dell is $142.17, with the lowest price target at $80.00 and the highest price target at $165.00.

See Also: Cooper Companies Posts Downbeat Sales, Joins NetApp, Urban Outfitters, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session

DELL Price Action: At the time of writing, Dell shares are trading 0.63% higher at $133.34, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock







