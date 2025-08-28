What's Going On With Dell Stock Thursday?

- Analysts raise price targets ahead of Dell's second-quarter results, with the consensus sitting at $142.17.
- Dell is expected to report second-quarter earnings per share of $2.31 and revenue of $29.17 billion.
Dell Technologies Inc. DELL is in the spotlight Thursday ahead of its second quarter earnings report today after the market closes.
What To Know: Dell is due to report second-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Analysts estimate earnings per share of $2.31 and revenue of $29.17 billion.
In the first quarter, the company reported earnings per share of $1.55, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69. In addition, Dell reported revenue of $23.38 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $23.14 billion.
In recent quarters, Dell has shown a mixed record in beating consensus estimates for revenue and earnings per share.
Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts raised price targets, suggesting Street optimism heading into the print.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating on Dell and raised the price target from $135 to $144.
- Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Buy rating on Dell and raised the price target from $135 to $160.
The consensus price target for Dell is $142.17, with the lowest price target at $80.00 and the highest price target at $165.00.
DELL Price Action: At the time of writing, Dell shares are trading 0.63% higher at $133.34, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
