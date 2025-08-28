What's Going On With Bill Holdings Stock Thursday?

BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL shares are trading higher Thursday. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market closed.

What To Know: Bill reported adjusted earnings per share of 53 cents for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 41 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $383.34 million, beating the consensus estimate of $376.17 million.

Bill also announced a new $300 million share repurchase program, citing confidence in its long-term strategy.

The company ended the quarter serving 493,800 businesses, processing $86 billion in payment volume and 33 million transactions.

Outlook: Bill sees first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents to 52 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 54 cents. The company anticipates sales between $385 million and $395 million, versus the consensus estimate of $394.02 million.

In addition, Bill expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $2.00 to $2.20, versus the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company sees sales between $1.58 billion and $1.62 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained a Market Perform rating on Bill and lowered the price target from $54 to $46.

maintained a Market Perform rating on Bill and lowered the price target from $54 to $46. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester maintained a Market Perform rating on Bill and lowered the price target from $52 to $50.

maintained a Market Perform rating on Bill and lowered the price target from $52 to $50. Evercore ISI Group analyst Peter Levine maintained an In-Line rating on Bill and lowered the price target from $50 to $48.

maintained an In-Line rating on Bill and lowered the price target from $50 to $48. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries downgraded Bill from an Overweight rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $50.

See Also: XRP Market Cap Approaching $200 Billion—Then Why Is XRP So Hated?



BILL Price Action: At the time of writing, Bill shares are trading 16.65% higher at $48.55, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.