What's Going On With Bill Holdings Stock Thursday?

- Bill posts adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share and sales of $383.34 million, topping estimates.
- Multiple analysts issued price target adjustments following the company's quarterly results.
- Get Discounted Real-Time Trade Alerts For a Volatile Market (Labor Day Special)
BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL shares are trading higher Thursday. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market closed.
What To Know: Bill reported adjusted earnings per share of 53 cents for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 41 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $383.34 million, beating the consensus estimate of $376.17 million.
Bill also announced a new $300 million share repurchase program, citing confidence in its long-term strategy.
The company ended the quarter serving 493,800 businesses, processing $86 billion in payment volume and 33 million transactions.
Outlook: Bill sees first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents to 52 cents, versus the consensus estimate of 54 cents. The company anticipates sales between $385 million and $395 million, versus the consensus estimate of $394.02 million.
In addition, Bill expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $2.00 to $2.20, versus the consensus estimate of $2.08. The company sees sales between $1.58 billion and $1.62 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained a Market Perform rating on Bill and lowered the price target from $54 to $46.
- BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester maintained a Market Perform rating on Bill and lowered the price target from $52 to $50.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Peter Levine maintained an In-Line rating on Bill and lowered the price target from $50 to $48.
- Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries downgraded Bill from an Overweight rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $50.
See Also: XRP Market Cap Approaching $200 Billion—Then Why Is XRP So Hated?
BILL Price Action: At the time of writing, Bill shares are trading 16.65% higher at $48.55, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.