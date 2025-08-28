CaliberCos Stock Is Trading Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

CaliberCos CWD shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced it has adopted a digital asset strategy.

What To Know: Caliber's Board of Directors approves a new digital asset treasury strategy and policy, under which the company plans to allocate a portion of treasury funds to acquire LINK tokens supporting the Chainlink protocol. The strategy focuses on long-term appreciation and generating yield through staking.

As part of the initiative, Caliber forms a Crypto Advisory Board composed of blockchain experts to guide implementation and oversight. The company says holding LINK as a reserve asset can enhance shareholder value, strengthen its balance sheet and improve liquidity, while leveraging Chainlink technology to automate processes such as asset valuation and fund administration.

CEO Chris Loeffler says the decision positions Caliber "at the forefront of innovation in the real estate and investment management sector" as the company seeks to align with the future of digital finance.

Caliber plans to fund LINK acquisitions through its existing ELOC, cash reserves and the issuance of equity-based securities, with ongoing reporting to its Board and the Crypto Advisory Board

Related Link: XRP Market Cap Approaching $200 Billion—Then Why Is XRP So Hated?

CWD Price Action: At the time of writing, CaliberCos stock is trading 55% higher at $2.63, according to data from Benzinga Pro .

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.