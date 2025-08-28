What's Going On With Redwire (RDW) Stock Thursday?

Redwire Corp RDW shares rose Thursday before paring gains after the company was awarded a NASA contract to support operations on the International Space Station (ISS).

What To Know: Redwire announced that it as awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from NASA worth up to $25 million over a five-year period. The company will fulfill future task orders for biotechnology facilities, on-orbit operations support and mission integration on the ISS.

Redwire said it was issued a $2.5 million task order to support drug development investigations on the ISS using the company’s PIL-BOX technology.

“Redwire’s biotechnology facilities have been an integral part of NASA’s ISS research strategy, supporting an increased throughput of critical scientific research and expanding on-orbit capabilities to accommodate cutting-edge science in drug development, cancer research, and tissue engineering,” said John Vellinger, president of Redwire In-Space Industries.

“As the sole recipient for this IDIQ contract, Redwire is grateful for NASA’s continued trust in our proven biotechnology capabilities and experience, and we are committed to enabling new discoveries for NASA and the ISS science community.”

RDW Price Action: Redwire shares were roughly flat $9.07 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com