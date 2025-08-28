Display,Of,Stock,Market,Quotes
August 28, 2025 8:20 AM 2 min read

Cooper Companies Posts Downbeat Sales, Joins NetApp, Urban Outfitters, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter sales miss.

Cooper Companies reported quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.07 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.060 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.064 billion.

Cooper Companies shares dipped 14.5% to $63.30 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX fell 19.2% to $9.79 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Wednesday.
  • Domo, Inc. DOMO declined 12.1% to $15.45 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • NetApp, Inc. NTAP fell 7% to $104.30 in pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN fell 5.4% to $73.77 in pre-market trading following the release of its second-quarter financial results.
  • Nutanix, Inc. NTNX dipped 5.3% to $65.92 in pre-market trading following the release of its fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI fell 3.1% to $21.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported its second-quarter earnings.
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 2% to $178.10 in pre-market trading. Nvidia reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company also said it sees third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $52.92 billion to $55.08 billion, versus a Street consensus estimate of $52.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

