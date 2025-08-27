What's Going On With NIO Shares Today?

NIO Inc. NIO shares are trading lower on Wednesday as selling spread across U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle stocks.

NIO shares are sliding.

What To Know: The weakness comes ahead of August delivery figures, with investors cautious about whether demand growth can keep pace with expectations. The drop also coincides with a broader decline in Chinese equities, as concerns over rising margin trading, persistent deflation, and speculative activity in technology names revived comparisons to the country's 2015 market bubble.

In its latest update, Nio reported delivering 21,017 vehicles in July, consisting of 12,675 under the Nio brand, 5,976 under its family-focused ONVO brand, and 2,366 from its FIREFLY brand. Year-to-date deliveries rose to 135,167, representing a 25.2% increase from the same period last year. Cumulative deliveries reached 806,731 at the end of July. The company also introduced its new large three-row SUV, the ONVO L90, which officially launched on July 31 with deliveries expected to follow.

While the delivery numbers show continued expansion, the stock traded lower alongside peers Li Auto and XPeng. Investor sentiment toward Chinese equities has weakened sharply in recent sessions, with global fund managers reducing exposure and local markets showing signs of instability. Bridgewater Associates recently disclosed it had exited all U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, signaling growing institutional caution.

For Nio, the near-term focus remains on whether the upcoming August delivery results can sustain momentum. However, the stock's latest decline reflects both company-specific uncertainty and broader skepticism toward Chinese equities amid fragile economic conditions and heavy reliance on speculative capital.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares closed on Wednesday down 5.30% at $6.34, according to Benzinga Pro.

