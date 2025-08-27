GameStop Stock Is Trending Wednesday: What's Going On?

GameStop Corp GME shares are trading higher on Wednesday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: GameStop shares are rising on below average trading volume Wednesday. The stock has been rangebound in recent weeks as retail traders have fixated on other so-called meme stocks like Opendoor.

Notably, Quantum BioPharma recently made headlines by purchasing 2,000 shares of GameStop as a strategic investment to enhance its balance sheet, a move interpreted as aligning with the retail-driven, anti-short-selling movement by investors.

In addition to external investments, GameStop has been proactive in responding to market challenges. The company quickly countered Sony Group’s recent $50 PlayStation 5 price increase with a targeted trade-in promotion, offering an additional $50 credit for customers trading in compatible consoles amid ongoing tariff pressures.

This strategic marketing move underscores GameStop’s commitment to maintaining competitive pricing in the retail gaming sector, especially during challenging economic times. GameStop's initiative not only aims to drive sales but also enhances its reputation as a consumer-friendly retailer in a shifting market landscape.

The RSI is calculated at 61.23, suggesting momentum is building but nearing overbought territory. The MACD is bullish, with the signal line at 0.15 and the MACD line at 0.25, indicating positive momentum. Recent price action shows a potential ascending triangle pattern, with the upper trend line at $22.55 and lower support at $22.27, hinting at a possible breakout.

Overall, the market structure is bullish, but analyst sentiment appears cautious, with Wedbush maintaining an Underperform rating with a $14 price target in June. Benzinga Edge rankings show moderate fundamentals, with Value ranking 51.09/100, Growth ranking 99.74/100 and Momentum ranking 35.99/100.

GameStop is due to report second-quarter financial results after the market close on Sept. 9. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 16 cents per share and revenue of $823.25 million, per Benzinga Pro estimates.

GME Price Action: At the time of writing, GameStop shares are up 1.08% at $22.54, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

