What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock Wednesday?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD is in focus Wednesday as the cybersecurity company prepares to report second-quarter earnings after the market close.

What To Know: Analysts expect earnings of 83 cents per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. In the first quarter, CrowdStrike posted earnings of 73 cents per share and revenue of $1.10 billion, missing Wall Street estimates.

The company has a recent track record of topping both earnings and revenue expectations in prior quarters.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating on CrowdStrike and lowered the price target from $500 to $460.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Peter Levine maintained an In-Line rating on CrowdStrike and lowered the price target from $440 to $425.

The consensus price target for CrowdStrike is $480.82, with the lowest price target at $371.00 and the highest price target at $555.00.

CRWD Price Action: At the time of writing, CrowdStrike stock is trading 1.99% higher at $425.86, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

