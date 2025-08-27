Stellantis STLA, the parent company of Jeep and Dodge, saw its shares slip Wednesday after announcing a $41 million investment to expand its parts distribution network.

The project adds another step in the company's effort to modernize and expand its North American logistics footprint.

The company said it will build a 422,000-square-foot Mopar Parts Distribution Center in Forsyth, Georgia, located roughly an hour south of Atlanta.

Also Read: Stellantis Paid Over $190 Million In Fuel Economy Fines In 2025 As Trump Administration Scales Back Emission Norms

The facility will serve dealers and customers across the Southeastern United States, streamlining operations with faster shipping and new automation tools.

The Georgia center is expected to support about 90 union-represented positions tied to the United Auto Workers.

Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America, called the facility "a critical investment in Mopar's long-term growth strategy," noting it will give employees advanced technology and a more sustainable work environment.

A key feature of the site will be a 16,000-square-foot AutoStore system, a highly automated storage and retrieval platform.

The technology deploys 66 robots that move parts from a dense grid of bins to workstations, where employees prepare shipments.

The system is designed to accelerate fulfillment, improve accuracy and optimize warehouse space.

The Forsyth project will integrate energy-saving equipment and green building practices, aligning with Stellantis' broader commitment to lowering its environmental impact.

Mopar, the company's service and parts brand with an 88-year history, will manage the site as part of its network serving Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat vehicles.

The announcement follows Stellantis' July commitment of $388 million to establish a massive Mopar Megahub in Metro Detroit and the recent opening of a $64 million center in East Fishkill, New York.

Together, the projects push Stellantis' distribution investments in North America to nearly $500 million this year.

According to Benzinga Pro, STLA stock has lowered over 43% in the past year.

Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 3.76% to $9.47 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock