Serve Robotics Stock Is Surging Today: What's Driving The Action?

Serve Robotics Inc SERV shares are trading higher Wednesday after Wedbush initiated coverage on the stock, suggesting shares have plenty of room to run.

What To Know: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives put an Outperform rating on Serve Robotics and set a 12-month price target of $15, citing the company’s positioning in the AI space.

Ives believes Serve Robotics’ autonomous delivery platform is uniquely positioned to grow alongside the accelerating adoption of AI-driven last mile delivery options.

“Serve is positioning itself within the industry by building multiple revenue streams including delivery, software services, and advertising, providing multiple avenues to generate stable top-line growth,” the Wedbush analyst wrote in a new note to clients.

Key catalysts for Serve include the company’s plan to scale to 2,000 robots by the end of the year, a planned expansion to new cities, and strategic partnerships with restaurants and enterprises.

“Serve is strongly positioned to gain market share as demand rises for automation, operational efficiency, and sustainable delivery solutions,” Ives wrote.

SERV Price Action: Serve Robotics shares were up 15.34% at $11.84 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Serve Robotics.