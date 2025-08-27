Kohl's store entrance in shopping mall.
August 27, 2025 10:57 AM 2 min read

Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation KSS rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised FY25 revenue outlook.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents. Quarterly sales of $3.546 billion (down 5.1%) outpaced the street view of $3.310 billion, with comparable sales down 4.2%.

Kohl’s shares jumped 20.2% to $15.69 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares jumped 31.5% to $281.94 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.
  • Inventiva S.A. IVA surged 19.5% to $5.49 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $26 price target.
  • nCino, Inc. NCNO gained 18% to $33.86 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised FY26 guidance.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS shares rose 17.4% to $14.29 after the company reportedly received a take-private bid.
  • Serve Robotics Inc. SERV gained 15.5% to $11.86. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives initiated coverage on Serve Robotics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15.
  • Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY gained 14.8% to $1.2750.
  • Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited AHL rose 14.1% to $36.76.
  • Richtech Robotics Inc. RR rose 13.4% to $3.5750 after the company posted on social media about a new robot “disrupting what’s happening in the robot world.”
  • EchoStar Corporation SATS gained 12.1% to $57.00 amid rumours that Starlink and T-Mobile may be interested in acquiring some or all of the company.
  • Coty Inc. COTY rose 7.7% to $3.9750.
  • Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI gained 7.1% to $81.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.
  • Elastic N.V. ESTC shares rose 7% to $82.98.
  • Royal Bank of Canada RY gained 5.3% to $145.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AHL Logo
AHLAspen Insurance Holdings Ltd
$36.7814.2%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
45.24
Quality
N/A
Value
95.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
COTY Logo
COTYCoty Inc
$3.977.59%
DCI Logo
DCIDonaldson Co Inc
$80.906.97%
ESTC Logo
ESTCElastic NV
$83.037.03%
GOOS Logo
GOOSCanada Goose Holdings Inc
$14.2316.9%
IVA Logo
IVAInventiva SA
$5.4117.9%
KSS Logo
KSSKohl's Corp
$15.4618.6%
MDB Logo
MDBMongoDB Inc
$283.5132.3%
NCNO Logo
NCNONcino Inc
$33.7317.6%
PSNY Logo
PSNYPolestar Automotive Holding UK PLC
$1.2916.7%
RR Logo
RRRichtech Robotics Inc
$3.6315.2%
RY Logo
RYRoyal Bank of Canada
$145.055.35%
SATS Logo
SATSEchoStar Corp
$57.0112.1%
SERV Logo
SERVServe Robotics Inc
$12.1117.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved