Kohl's Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins MongoDB, Canada Goose, Donaldson Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation KSS rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised FY25 revenue outlook.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents. Quarterly sales of $3.546 billion (down 5.1%) outpaced the street view of $3.310 billion, with comparable sales down 4.2%.

Kohl’s shares jumped 20.2% to $15.69 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

MongoDB, Inc . MDB shares jumped 31.5% to $281.94 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

. shares jumped 31.5% to $281.94 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates. Inventiva S.A. IVA surged 19.5% to $5.49 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $26 price target.

surged 19.5% to $5.49 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $26 price target. nCino, Inc. NCNO gained 18% to $33.86 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised FY26 guidance.

gained 18% to $33.86 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised FY26 guidance. Canada Goose Holdings Inc . GOOS shares rose 17.4% to $14.29 after the company reportedly received a take-private bid.

. shares rose 17.4% to $14.29 after the company reportedly received a take-private bid. Serve Robotics In c. SERV gained 15.5% to $11.86. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives initiated coverage on Serve Robotics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15.

c. gained 15.5% to $11.86. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives initiated coverage on Serve Robotics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $15. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY gained 14.8% to $1.2750.

gained 14.8% to $1.2750. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limit ed AHL rose 14.1% to $36.76.

ed rose 14.1% to $36.76. Richtech Robotics In c. RR rose 13.4% to $3.5750 after the company posted on social media about a new robot “disrupting what’s happening in the robot world.”

c. rose 13.4% to $3.5750 after the company posted on social media about a new robot “disrupting what’s happening in the robot world.” EchoStar Corporation SATS gained 12.1% to $57.00 amid rumours that Starlink and T-Mobile may be interested in acquiring some or all of the company.

gained 12.1% to $57.00 amid rumours that Starlink and T-Mobile may be interested in acquiring some or all of the company. Coty In c. COTY rose 7.7% to $3.9750.

c. rose 7.7% to $3.9750. Donaldson Company, In c. DCI gained 7.1% to $81.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales.

c. gained 7.1% to $81.00 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales. Elastic N.V. ESTC shares rose 7% to $82.98.

shares rose 7% to $82.98. Royal Bank of Canada RY gained 5.3% to $145.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and sales.

