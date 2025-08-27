Cracker Barrel Stock Is Climbing Wednesday: What's Going On?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc CBRL shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it scrapped its rebranding initiative in favor of its original logo.

What Happened: In a post on X on Tuesday, Cracker Barrel said it decided to drop its newly updated logo after getting feedback from customers.

“We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain,” the company wrote.

“At Cracker Barrel, it's always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

Cracker Barrel faced backlash across social media after announcing a rebranding campaign that included the simplification of its famous logo. Several customers voiced concerns with the change and President Donald Trump even weighed in on the matter, calling on the company to return to its roots.

“Congratulations ‘Cracker Barrel’ on changing your logo back to what it was. All of your fans very much appreciate it,” Trump wrote in a post following the announcement.

CBRL Price Action: Cracker Barrel shares were up 3.74% at $59.64 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

